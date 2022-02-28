MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Melrose announced Monday that it is collecting medical supplies for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Community members can drop off donations of medical supplies at Mayor Paul Brodeur’s office, the City Clerk’s office, or the Health & Human Services Department during City Hall’s regular business hours until March 10, when the donations will be collected by the nonprofit organization Sunflower of Peace.

Medical supplies that are urgently needed include:

Aspirin

Antibiotic cream

Antiseptics

Burn aid

Eye wash

First-aid bandages

Gloves (medium and large size)

IV starter kits

Medical scissors

Medical tourniquets

Multi-trauma dressings

Ibuprofen

Tylenol

City Hall is open Mondays through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunflower of Peace’s mission is to mobilize support and aid for Ukrainian orphans, internally displaced persons, and those most affected by the current situation by providing medical assistance and other necessities. Sunflower of Peace is also raising money to put together first-aid backpacks for frontline Ukrainian paramedics and doctors.

