MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders.

Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station platform and has been closed for a decade.

Board members said the closure forces commuters to walk around the block to a parking lot to access to the platform, and said the T has not paid enough attention to the city’s attempts to communicate over the issue.

Back in September, however, the T responded to the city with a letter. They said in part: “Unfortunately the Adams Street staircase cannot be repaired and reopened at this time because it would require extensive repairs to make it fully accessible.”

The letter went on to say: “This would impact all station connections and ultimately require a full station replacement.”

The T said it plans to hire a demolition contractor by the end of the year, but there is no timeframe for when. There is also no timeframe for the replacement of the stairs.

