NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Star Market on Austin Street in Newton over the Mass Pike has reopened after being closed due to asbestos, according to the Newton Health and Human Services Center Commissioner, Shin-Yi Lao.

The supermarket reopened on Friday after being closed down Tuesday to allow for a “full investigation” and any necessary mitigation measures.

On Tuesday, the Newton Health and Human Services Department was notified by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that, “demolition work inside the Star Market may have resulted in the release of asbestos into the building which might result in an imminent health hazard,” commissioner Shin-Yi Lao said.

Any employees or customers of the Star Market on Austin Street with questions can contact the Newton Health and Human Services Department at (617) 796-1420 or email starmarketquestions@newtonma.gov.

