PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A public forum is set to be held next week to discuss two recent earthquakes with epicenters in or around Peabody.

Plymouth Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt, Jr. announced that the public forum will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Wiggin Auditorium at Peabody City Hall on Lowell Street.

“In recent months, residents living in several areas of our city have reported hearing loud bangs, some of which have caused their homes to shake,” the mayor wrote in an announcement. “The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) has recorded two recent earthquakes with epicenters in or around Peabody. The first was a 1.4 magnitude quake recorded on July 25th and the second was a 1.2 magnitude quake recorded on August 4th. The two earthquakes coincide with some reports of bangs but not all of them.”

Bettencourt and the city’s Emergency Management Director Fire Chief Joe Daly have had several meetings with representatives of the USGS, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Environmental Protection and have asked them to provide the city with their support and expertise about the earthquakes.

Boston College Professor of Geophysics and consultant Dr. John Ebel, and a representative of the USGS will be available at the upcoming forum to provide and overview and answer questions from residents.

