PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The City of Providence, Rhode Island is suing social media platforms, claiming that they harm children’s mental health.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, accuses companies like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok of seeking to maximize profits while disregarding the harm that they cause to minors.

The city claims these companies purposefully manipulate their useers and feed into addictive design models.

Providence is asking for financial compensation and a jury trial.

