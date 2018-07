REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Revere hosted a re-employment workshop Monday for the displaced Necco workers to help them move forward.

The workers gathered at Revere City Hall.

More than 20 local companies have expressed interest in hiring workers from the candy company.

