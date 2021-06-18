WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Worcester is planning to cut down a hundred trees from the Newton Square area for a repaving project.

Though all the trees are reportedly alive and healthy, city officials say they are in the way of a city sidewalk construction project and impacting the integrity of the roads.

Some people who live in Worcester attending a city meeting Friday to voice their displeasure with the city’s decision to cut down those trees.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that there aren’t more creative solutions for trying to solve some of these problems and maintain as many of these trees as possible,” resident Eric Stratton said.

In response to the outcry, city leaders decided to put the sidewalk project on hold.

A hearing about the trees will also be scheduled.

