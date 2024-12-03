WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pop-up exhibit with displays telling the story of the tragic Cold Storage & Warehouse Fire is now on display in Worcester as the city prepares to mark the 25th anniversary and honor the six firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The Worcester Fire Department will host a memorial ceremony on Tuesday to honor the lives of six brave firefighters — Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson, Lt. James Lyons, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk — who died while battling a five-alarm fire at the Worcester Cold Storage & Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.

Fire and city officials will gather for the striking of a memorial box, the placing of a wreath in remembrance of each of the six firefighters, and a 21-gun salute.

The site of the former Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse building is now home to the Franklin Street Fire Station. The station officially opened on Nov. 19, 2008.

A pop-up exhibit with displays telling the story of the fire and honoring the men who made the ultimate sacrifice is now on display at Union Station through Wednesday. It’s available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)