BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s an iconic parade for Southie, the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

But safety has been called into question after police say there was an uptick in violence and underage drinking last year.

“This is a family friendly event, and not a drinking fest, and we will be enforcing all alcohol laws,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Cox called on parents to accompany their children to the parade.

“We are emphasizing to parents to understand that this has been an attraction to young people in the past. There is a history of this now…So they should be aware of that and know where their kids are, specifically on Sunday,” said Cox.

To limit what police call “out of control behavior,” the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. this year instead of 1 p.m.

Extra patrols and barriers will be out, something Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn says he’s been pushing for a while with his task force.

“If we have a repeat of last year, I would consider moving this parade outside of Southie as a disabled veteran. I would not want to be part of a parade any longer that doesn’t celebrate veterans and their families, and it’s more like a Mardi Gras atmosphere,” said Flynn.

He and other lawmakers wrote a letter to college administrators and high school superintendents, saying in part, “Our focus has remained on addressing the public safety and quality of life issues that created the unacceptable ‘anything goes’ atmosphere last year, including public drinking, disturbing incidents of violence, and assaults that went viral on social media, people on rooftops without a roof deck, overcrowding on roof decks, beer cans thrown at parade marchers, and public urination on resident’s property.”

Local restaurants are thrilled by the crowds every year.

“I’ve been to the parade for sometime, I’d hate to see it go and I know the other businesses would hate to see it go,” said Loco manager Drew Thibeault. “It generates a lot of business for us, we love the crowds.”

Residents in Southie however are looking for a more peaceful parade.

“Learn from last year and maybe avoid some of the kids trying to get alcohol,” said South Boston resident Jeffrey Johnson.

“You can still have a good time without being too crazy,” said South Boston resident John Craddock.

