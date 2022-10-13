BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is asking those who assist people living on the streets by Mass and Cass to cut down on serving prepared meals, suggesting they provide prepackaged food and toiletries instead.

Boston’s Human Services Cabinet released a flyer with a long list of suggested items. The document also asked volunteers to refrain from serving food “in the area around the 112 Southampton Street shelter and Newmarket Square” in order to “better provide a safe and healthy environment.”

On the flyer’s “Wish List,” officials asked that volunteers provide materials that include canned and packaged foods, clothing, toiletries and other items.

One activist said while he respects the move from the city, the request is still frustrating.

“It’s something we’ve had to deal with over the course of seven years,” said Robert Morgan, a member of Project Do Something Boston. “We have been told where you can serve, where you can’t serve, when you can serve, so yeah, it’s just another thing for us.”

The city also suggested other means in which volunteers can assist community members, including sponsoring or serving meals for emergency centers.

The flyer can be found below:

