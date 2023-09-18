BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are urging community members to come forward with any information that can help police after a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night left five people wounded, including two juveniles.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:35 p.m. found five people injured in a courtyard off of Ames Street, police said.

Three of the injured were adults and two were juveniles, police said.

One of the juvenile victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the rest were suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene Mayor Michele Wu voiced her frustration with the street violence.

“I’m angry, I am upset, as a mom, as someone who has been working with all of our teams to make sure we can do everything possible to create opportunities in our city,” Wu said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)