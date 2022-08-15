BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school.

“The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August 19 through September 18, with service resuming on Monday, September 19. Boston Public Schools are scheduled to start on September 1.

The city said 5,000 students rely on the Orange Line.

Even though school starts more than two weeks into the shutdown, Boston’s Chief of Streets is urging parents to plan ahead.

“We know that the month ahead will be challenging for our city. Many transit trips will take longer and be more complex than people are used to,” said Franklin-Hodge.

Mayor Michelle Wu sent a letter to BPS parents letting them know shuttles will be available for students, and urging kids to use the commuter rail. Wu is also advising families to practice the new routes and plan for potential delays.

“BPS is working to help parents and students plan for this disruption which will overlap with the start of the school year,” said Franklin-Hodge.

Wu said the city is hard at work, putting in various measures to lessen the impact of the shutdown.

The city has set up a special helpline to assist students and parents navigate the changes.

The BPS Transportation Helpline can be contacted at 617-635-9520 or by email at schoolbus@bostonpublicschools.org.

