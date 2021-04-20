City officials: BPD investigation of officer charged with child assault took months, ‘sustained’ charges were ignored

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a Boston police officer was charged with sexually assaulting a child, the department waited months to launch an internal investigation, and ultimately re-instated the officer after the union threatened to file a grievance, according to a city review of police documents.

Former Patrolman’s Association leader Patrick Rose pleaded not guilty to numerous child assault and rape charges in August 2020, and earlier this year the Boston Globe reported Rose had been charged with indecent assault and battery on a child in 1995. While those charges were dropped, the Internal Affairs Department investigated and determined the IAD complaint against Rose was sustained, and Mayor Kim Janey ordered a review of that investigation.

“Based on a review of former officer Rose’s internal affairs file conducted by the city’s law department, it is clear that previous leaders of the police department neglected their duty to protect and serve,” Janey said in a statement. “Despite an internal affairs investigation in 1996 that found credible evidence to sustain the allegation against Rose for sexually assaulting a minor, it appears that the police department made no attempt to fire him.”

City attorneys released redacted documents from that investigation Tuesday and withheld other documents, saying they were protecting the identities of victims under state law. Police initially filed a criminal complaint against Rose for indecent assault and battery on a child on Nov. 20, 1995 in West Roxbury District Court, and IAD opened a complaint against Rose on Dec. 19, 1995.

Rose was placed on administrative leave and was ordered to appear for an interview on May 8, 1996. Rose was ordered to write a report of his knowledge of the allegations on June 4, 1996, according to documents released by the city.

On June 17, investigators said the investigation “disclosed sufficient evidence to support allegations in the complaint” that Rose had violated the law. They did not call for a disciplinary hearing or a reprimand but did say a training need was identified.

Rose remained on administrative duty, and in October 1997 attorneys for the Patrolmen’s wrote to BPD asking for documents about any investigation of Rose and the reason he was reassigned, saying the union was considering filing a grievance.

“For approximately two years, Officer Rose has been assigned to administrative duty, denied his firearm, not permitted to work paid details or street duty (thereby depriving him of court overtime) and received only limited station overtime,” the attorneys wrote. The BPPA is considering whether to file a grievance over this issue.”

City attorneys said Rose was later restored to full duty. He is currently being held on bail for the 2020 charges.