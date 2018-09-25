City officials celebrate topping off of new Seaport development

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and local leaders celebrated a topping off ceremony at the first tower of EchelonSeaport, a new development in the Seaport District, on Tuesday.

The project features 440 luxury condos, 270 apartments, and 125,000-square-feet of retail and dining space.

“What comes out of this project is about 100 deed-restricted, low-income units of housing,” Walsh said. “We have to make sure on all levels of housing and all levels of income that we’re creating opportunities for housing, not just housing, but job opportunity, as well.”

The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

