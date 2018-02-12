EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - The city of Everett is expected to consider ways to cover a $9 million budget shortfall for local schools.

The school district said last week that dozens of teachers will be laid off if they can’t find the money.

Students have protested that decision.

City officials said they may already have nearly half the funding, but it’s still not enough.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)