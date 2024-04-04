LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - City and school officials in Lowell discussed school safety Wednesday night in the wake of a fight at Lowell High School that left a staffer injured.

Several School Committee members said they believe it’s time for a security change for all of the city’s public schools, specifically the high school. One said students are missing school because they don’t feel safe in the classrooms.

“That’s my biggest concern,” said committee member Eileen Delrossi. “That students don’t feel safe.”

The boosted security would call for an outside security team to come in and at least assess the overall safety protocols.

School Committee member David Conway said, “I think we are talking about security that’s extremely important and there are people, there are companies, that do this on a regular basis that are constantly – constantly bringing up best practices.”

The discussion came says after a staffer who was trying to break up a fight between female students lost his grip on a student, lost his balance, and bumped his head on a locker.

The staffer did not suffer any serious injuries.

In the end, the motion to have the superintendent find an outside security company and outline a more specific plan passed. It was also decided that the Lowell Police Department needs to be involved in the process.

The students involved in the fight are expected to face disciplinary actions.

