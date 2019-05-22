City officials respond after 1-year-old struck by Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two days after a one-year-old girl was hit by a Boston Police cruiser, the police commissioner says the toddler is on the mend with a broken collar bone.

“She’s still recovering, and God bless her. From what we could ascertain, it’s definitely an accident, and we’re working with the family,” Commissioner William Gross said. “It’s just a tragic accident.”

As the police cruiser started pulling out on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury, surveillance video shows the little girl in front of the police vehicle.

Then as the cruiser pulled away you can see the toddler rolling in the street. Mayor Marty Walsh says his heart goes out to that child.

“When I saw it, it was horrific. My heart dropped,” Walsh said. “When you see a little person get hit by a car like that, it’s horrible.”

The officer who was driving stopped immediately and rushed back to help.

“Anyone would be upset. We all have kids or we know people who have kids. Officers aren’t any different. We’re not robotic or immune to feelings on that one,” Gross said.

With summer coming and more kids out…the commissioner says whether you’re driving or walking, all adults have a responsibility to look out for the little ones.

“Children are innocent. You’re operating in the street, you’re not expecting a one-year-old to be in the street. And we’re not throwing blame out there to anyone, but no one would want to strike a child,” Gross said.

