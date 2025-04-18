BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is not only remembering the revolution, but gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday.

“At its core, what we’re celebrating tonight and what we’re celebrating on Monday are the same thing, resilience,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

City, state, and federal agencies say they’ve been working for months to make sure everything runs smoothly and safely.

“Our public safety plan is not only the product of months of collaboration, but years of joint training and trust building among agencies who know how to come together to operate as one,” said Susan Terry, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety.

This year marks 50 years since the first wheelchair athlete crossed the finish line.

The marathon is one of the most heavily coordinated security operations in the country, with more than 50 agencies working together.

“Every agency has a vital role, and every aspect reflects the strength of our interagency partnerships. This kind of unified command has not just happened, it’s built,” said Terry.

Officials say to expect a larger police presence this year, as well as extra security on public transit.

While Monday’s marathon is a global event, for Boston, it’s personal.

“Boston is strong because its people are strong,” said Adrian Jordan, Chief of Emergency Preparedness. “The marathon is proof of that strength.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)