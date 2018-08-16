SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials are developing a safety plan to ensure a smooth and safe MGM Springfield grand opening.

The casino will kickoff it’s opening on Aug. 24 with a lively procession featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of State and Mains streets.

Doors will officially open at 11 a.m. following the procession.

“We are counting down the days and hours until we open our doors on August 24 to invite in the Springfield community and visitors from around the world,” said Michael Mathis, president of MGM Springfield. “The anticipation from everyone involved in this resort is at a fever pitch and we are more excited now than ever to see this all become a reality.”

Officials say 50 additional officers will be stationed in the metro area that Friday and more than 25 officers will be added to the casino staff throughout the weekend.

MGM Springfield is also working with Springfield police, state police and other state and local agencies to manage expected high-volume traffic, parking and transportation.

