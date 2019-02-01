City officials stepping up security for Superbowl LIII

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown to kickoff is well underway in Boston and with Superbowl LIII just around the corner, city officials want to make sure everyone celebrates safely.

Mayor Martain J. Walsh revealed his “game plan” to keep the city safe win or lose Friday before taking off for Atlanta.

“I am asking all fans to help us by being responsible,” he said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross will be leading an army of officers that will fan out over the city Sunday night to ensure that any celebrating happens safely.

“This is about the safety of our citizens, our visitors, our college students,” Gross said.

Come kickoff, parking restrictions will be put into effect.

Bars have asked to close their doors to anyone looking to come in after the start of the third quarter.

Popular gathering placing like Kenmore Square and Fanuiel Hall will be off limits following the first half.

The commissioner made sure to add that public drinking will not be tolerated.

