City officials talk 4th of July safety

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police Commissioner Evans and Mayor Walsh are asking residents to exercise caution this 4th of July.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Boston Pop’s fireworks display on the Esplanade and city officials are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

Evans says, “We want to make this as secure an event as possible. But, we will have a multi-layered approach and there will be large capacity vehicles blocking wherever we have large crowds. It’s just, unfortunately, become a new normal for us,”

State police and the governor will hold another press conference on Monday to more about what can be expected on Wednesday.

So far, people are asked to leave their backpacks, grills, bicycles, drones, wheeled coolers, weapons and all liquids at home.

“As we have seen what happened yesterday around the newspaper,” Evans continued, “we’re constantly on alert.”

From the Massachusetts State Police:

