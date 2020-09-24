City officials: Worcester not ready to relax restaurant restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. announced on Thursday that the maximum seating capacity at tables in the city will remain at six, and bar access will be prohibited until further notice.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that group seating at indoor and outdoor restaurant tables can be expanded from six people to 10. Communities are allowed to impose stricter guidelines should they feel it necessary to do so.

“I am mindful of the tremendous impact the COVID-19 virus has had on the City of Worcester, particularly the restrictions placed on our restaurants,” said Augustus. “Our number one priority has always been on public health and that is what is at the heart of my decision today. Worcester is currently designated by the Commonwealth as a ‘high risk’ community in the ‘red zone’. It is with that in mind that I’ve made this difficult decision.”

According to a weekly report issued by the Mass. Department of Public Health, Worcester is considered to be a high-risk area for COVID-19.

Augustus said he consulted the city’s medical director in making this decision which will remain in effect until the city dips back down to moderate risk.

“This does not mean it cannot change. We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 numbers. This is an opportunity for all residents to pull together, push our numbers down and move Worcester from the ‘red zone’ into the ‘yellow zone,” He said. “I also encourage residents to take advantage of indoor and outdoor dining as well as take-out from our many wonderful local restaurants.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also decided to keep restaurant restrictions the same for the time being.

