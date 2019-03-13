City-owned backhoe knocks utility poles onto van, home in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a city-owned backhoe backed into a pair of utility poles, knocking them onto a home and van in Salem on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of North Street and Mason Street just before 11 a.m. found a pair of toppled utility poles, one of which was resting on the hood of a white van and another that was leaning on a home, according to the Salem Police Department.

Some power outages have been reported in the area. National Grid is responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)