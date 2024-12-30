BOSTON (WHDH) - The countdown is on and city leaders want to make sure the fireworks go off without a hitch for Boston’s First Night celebration at City Hall Plaza.

The celebration, which dates back to 1976, brings people together from all around the world for 12 hours of fun.

The events include a parade, performances, ice sculptures, a massive countdown, and, of course, fireworks.

While Boston leaders today at city hall says it’s going to be quite the celebration, safety is priority.

Police officers and firefighters will be on patrol throughout the first night areas and there will an increased presence throughout the city.

Additional transit police officers will also be on patrol for the MBTA

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)