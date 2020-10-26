PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The City of Providence has released body cam videos worn by officers during a moped crash that left a man critically injured amid a police pursuit last week.

Officers responding to reports of hundreds of dirt bikes, ATVs and other street-illegal vehicles driving through the city on Oct. 18 around 6 p.m. began pursuing those vehicles when a moped, driven by Jhamal Gonsalves, 24, crashed.

Body cam video of one officer shows him stopping his cruiser, jumping out of the car and rushing over to Gonsalves, who was laying on the sidewalk.

Additional body cam videos showed other officers arriving at the scene.

Family members said Gonsalves is in a coma.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the police cruiser made contact with the moped.

The crash led to hundreds of people taking to the streets to demand justice for Gonsalves, leading to several arrests.

