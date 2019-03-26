BOSTON (WHDH) - Two fallen firefighters who were killed while battling a nine-alarm blaze in the Back Bay five years ago are being honored by the city they served.

Lt. Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy died after becoming trapped inside Beacon Street brownstone as they worked to extinguish the flames around them on March 26, 2014.

Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a welding crew and spread quickly due to high winds.

The Boston Fire Department is asking people to “pause and think about our fallen brothers and their families. May they Rest In Peace.”

We honor and remember the lives of Lt. Ed Walsh and FF. Michael Kennedy, who were tragically killed in the line of duty five years ago today ,working at a 9 alarm fire at 298 Beacon St..Please pause and think about our fallen brothers and their families. May they Rest In Peace . pic.twitter.com/WIxoWUUz7H — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)