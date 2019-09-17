City removes homemade crosswalk in Burlington neighborhood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is removing a homemade crosswalk in a south-end neighborhood.

Residents of the Five Sisters neighborhood say they have requested for years that the city add a crosswalk to keep children safe.

On Sunday, residents used a stencil and paint to create their own crosswalk between Locust Terrace and Calahan Park. On Tuesday, the Department of Public Works was removing it.

Public Works spokesman Robert Golding said in an email on Tuesday that pedestrian safety is the department’s highest priority. He says the crosswalk hadn’t undergone the proper planning or design work to ensure safe sight lines and lighting and American with Disabilities Act compliancy.

Golding says in the spring the department will install significant upgrades to pedestrian safety one and two blocks north of the intersection.

