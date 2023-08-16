BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials will provide an update to families Wednesday as Boston Public Schools students across the city prepare to head back to school.

The first day back for most students is Sept. 7 and kindergarteners return on Sep. 11. Boston Public Schools say they have more than 700 bus drivers to cover routes with another 35 in training.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)