City sets timetable for recreational pot sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — There are no pot shops yet in Springfield but that could be changing soon.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says operators of would-be recreational marijuana businesses can begin the process Monday of applying for approval from the city. A request for qualifications and proposals will be available on the city’s website and the state’s online procurement platform.

In a statement, Sarno said potential marijuana establishments must show respect for Springfield neighborhoods and business districts.

Applicants will be offered a chance to present their plans to the public in early May. The city has set a June 17 date for selecting one or more operators who must then enter into negotiations for a host community agreement.

Any businesses must also be licensed by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission before they can open.

