City shuts down construction site after woman critically injured by falling metal in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials have ordered a construction site in the North End to shut down after a woman was struck and critically injured by a piece of falling construction equipment Thursday.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department was sent to investigate the structural integrity of the property following the incident and found that the work done at the site exceeded the terms of the permit issued to Corolla Contracting in May, according to a news release.

A piece of metal fell off the building hitting a woman, who is said to be in her 30s, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jerry Grassetti lives near the accident and says, “It’s just awful, my heart bleeds for the entire family.”

Additional violations were issued after inspectors found the contractors removed a deck without proper permits and had failed to indicate the use of lumber on the permit application.

The contracting company has since been ordered to cease work on the location and six other worksites pending an investigation at each.

Mike Chase heard about the tragic accident and says, “If that’s what the city needs to do to keep people safe, then by all means, go for it.”

Federal regulators have cited Corolla Contracting for six different safety violations in the last seven years.

Four of those were deemed serious and records show the company has paid more than $11,000 in fines as a result.

Tula Fondas, who walked by the construction site, said, “Anything can flip over and hurt somebody, you understand? Very, very dangerous.”

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)