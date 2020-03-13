City, state, BAA officials, to make announcement about future of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - City, state, and marathon officials will make an announcement regarding the future of the 2020 Boston Marathon on Friday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh will be joined by Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Athletic Association CEO Thomas Grilk, and President and CEO of John Hancock Marianne Harrison are scheduled to make the announcement at 10:15 a.m. at City Hall.

No additional information was immediately available.

