BOSTON (WHDH) - City and state leaders headed into the Sumner Tunnel Wednesday to tour the tunnel ahead of its expected reopening on Friday after a nearly two-month shutdown for repairs.

The Sumner Tunnel closed on July 5 to make way for rehab work on the tunnel’s ceiling, pavement and lighting, bringing a new ventilation system, 500 new lights and new fireproof boards on walls.

Weeks after the closure Gov. Maura Healey this week thanked crews working on the project as well as commuters impacted by the tunnel shutdown.

“It’s not easy when you tell folks that we’re going to shut down an entire tunnel, a main throughway, a gateway to the city for a two month period,” Healey told reporters. “But I really appreciate people’s patience with our efforts.”

The 88-year-old Sumner Tunnel serves as a link between downtown Boston and East Boston. Its extended closure this summer prompted major traffic concerns and a corresponding series of mitigation efforts by city and state officials.

With the tunnel now set to reopen, regular fare collection is scheduled to resume across the MBTA system after it was suspended for some transit modes to help ease traffic congestion related to the tunnel shutdown.

The tunnel is still slated to close again for a series of weekend shutdowns beginning this fall and continuing into the summer of 2024 as planned upgrades continue.

Another full closure is scheduled to take place in July and August of next year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)