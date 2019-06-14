City, state officials expected to attend grand opening of Martin’s Park in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and other local leaders are expected to attend Saturday’s grand opening of Martin’s Park, named in honor of the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Martin’s Park was created in memory of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old who died in April 2013 when two homemade pressure-cooker bombs detonated near the finish line of the race.

The new park, located next to the Children’s Museum, is inclusive and features a kid-sized pirate ship, a wooden bridge, and a playground.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the park June 5 with Walsh and Richard’s parents.

