BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of area residents gathered Sunday for the 29th Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in Dorchester, which is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

This year’s theme, “Cultivating Cycles of Peace,” emphasizes the community’s power to move beyond cycles of violence and invest in healing by uplifting survivors, supporting returning citizens and their families, and empowering “Generation Peace”—the young leaders shaping our future.

The Walk is an opportunity for families, community members, advocates, and supporters to come together to honor the lives of loved ones lost to violence and to actively invest in peace through walking, fundraising, and community action.

The event aims to increase awareness of the impact of homicides on victims’ loved ones and communities, and to raise $600,000 to support the Peace Institute’s critical services, advocacy, and training for survivors of homicide victims and communities impacted by murder, trauma, grief, and loss.

