City, state officials offer condolences after Weymouth officer killed

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - City and state officials took to Twitter Sunday to offer their condolences to the friends and family members of a Weymouth police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander were shot and killed by Emmanuel Lopes, 20, of Weymouth, following a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning.
Police and fire officials and Bay State politicians shared their condolences on Twitter Sunday.
