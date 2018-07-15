City, state officials offer condolences after Weymouth officer killed

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - City and state officials took to Twitter Sunday to offer their condolences to the friends and family members of a Weymouth police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and an innocent bystander were shot and killed by Emmanuel Lopes, 20, of Weymouth, following a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Police and fire officials and Bay State politicians shared their condolences on Twitter Sunday.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to @WeymouthPD Officer Michael Chesna’s wife and two children, as well as the family of the second victim in Weymouth. Boston is grateful for Michael’s service in the United States Army and his dedication to keeping people safe in Weymouth. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 15, 2018

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Chesna and an innocent bystander today and my thoughts and prayers are with their families, loved ones and the @WeymouthPD after this tragic loss. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/19qtr7pvCw — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 15, 2018

My condolences to the families, friends and members of the @WeymouthPD on the Line of Duty Death of Officer Michael Chesna and that of a Weymouth resident. In the coming days all will need our prayers and support and they will have it. Rest In Peace — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) July 15, 2018

We @Bostonpolice are saddened by the news that @WeymouthPD Officer Michael Chesna has died as a result of his injuries and that a 2nd victim also tragically lost their life today. Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones during this time of unspeakable grief. pic.twitter.com/LMNLVzx92Y — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2018

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Officer Michael Chesna, a military veteran, of @WeymouthPD who was killed in the line of duty today. We are with you, Weymouth. https://t.co/hbfpby7iwu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 15, 2018

