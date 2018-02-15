City suing fighter foam makers over water contamination

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts city is suing the makers of firefighting foam blamed for water contamination.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan announced Thursday the federal lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Products.

The three manufacturers produce the foam used for years at the Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for firefighter training.

The city argues the manufacturers knew or should have known the foam chemicals are “persistent when released into the environment and harmful.”

The suit doesn’t specify how much in damages Westfield seeks, but City Solicitor Sue Phillips told the Westfield News it’s “looking to be made whole.” The companies didn’t immediately comment.

Westfield is installing specialized water filters to treat the contamination and two public wells have been shut down since 2015.

