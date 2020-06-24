City tells North End restaurants to comply with reopening rules or lose outdoor privileges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Licensing Board held a virtual emergency hearing for restaurant owners in the North End on Wednesday to address numerous complaints, including the lack of social distancing, tobacco use, and the presence of animals.

Kathleen Joyce, chairwoman of the city’s licensing board, ordered restaurant owners to comply with the rules laid out in the state’s reopening plan or their outdoor dining privileges will be revoked.

“If you’re not following our rules, including spacing tables six feet apart, your guests will be asked to leave immediately,” Joyce said during an afternoon Zoom call with restaurant owners. “Your approval for the outdoor extension will be immediately revoked. We are not waiting for people to pay their bills. They will be asked to leave right away.”

Some workers on Wednesday afternoon could be seen lugging couches from the sidewalk into their restaurants because only tables and chairs can be used outside until further notice.

Dogs, which aren’t considered service animals, can not be present outside. Smoking is also forbidden.

Despite the complaints, the licensing board says the majority of restaurant owners are following the rules.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)