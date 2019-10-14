BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston plans to release a short-form documentary this weekend that shows the journey of creating the Boston Marathon bombing memorial.

For five years, officials worked with the families of those killed during the April 15, 2013 attack in order to commemorate the impact of that day.

The memorial — two distinct pieces separated by about a city block — marks the spots where two pressure cooker bombs detonated near the finish line, killing three victims and wounding more than 260 others.

The two pieces each feature granite pillars ringed by towering bronze and glass spires meant to bathe the sites in warm white light.

Cherry trees to bloom each April have also been planted at the sites, and two modest bronze bricks have been set in the sidewalk to honor the police officers killed in the bombing’s aftermath.

The short-form documentary is set to be released Sunday at 2 p.m.

For 5 years, we’ve worked with the families of those lost in the Marathon bombings to commemorate the impact of that day. On October 20 at 2 pm we’ll share a short-form documentary about the journey of creating the Marathon markers. I hope you’ll join us.https://t.co/t6oy9kSuZm pic.twitter.com/Bszl31Ebsf — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 13, 2019

