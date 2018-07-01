BOSTON (WHDH) – A city-wide price hike on parking tickets in Boston will go into effect on Monday.

The city will be raising parking ticket fees across the board. The parking violation fines to be increased are as follows:

• Resident Parking, from $40 to $60

• Overnight Street Cleaning (Ticket But No Tow), from $40 to $90

• Loading Zone, from $55 to $90

• No Parking Zone A, from $55 to $90

• No Parking Zone B, from $25 to $55

• Double Parking Zone A, from $45 to $55

• Double Parking Zone B, from $30 to $35

• No Stopping or Standing, from $75 to $90

• Meter Fee Unpaid, from $25 to $40

• Over Meter Time Limit, from $25 to $40

• Over Posted Time Limit, from $25 to $40

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the increase is meant to be a deterrent, preventing people from taking a spot that should go to a resident or permit holder.

“It wasn’t done to raise money, the revenue will all go back into the parking meter fund,” Walsh said.

“I think it would be hard to ask somebody to pay for a parking space and then not guarantee that there will be a space in front of their home,” Walsh added.

Also effective Monday, vehicles parked in violation of the city’s posted overnight street cleaning program, where street cleaning begins at or after midnight and ends no later than 7 a.m., will no longer be towed. However, vehicles parked illegally at these locations will be subject to an increased parking violation fine of $90.

Vehicles parked in violation of the daytime street cleaning program will continue to receive parking tickets with a fine of $40 and will continue to be subject to towing by a private contractor which results in additional fees.

Some Bostonians admit that the increase could close a big loophole.

“If it’s going to be more than $25, I don’t think it’s worth it,” one Boston resident said.

Not everyone is on board with the increase with another Boston resident saying, “Raising ticket prices isn’t going to stop it, it’ll just make people more angry.”

