City workers may be headed to trial over 2014 Boston Calling music festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge in the United States Appeals Court reversed the 2018 decision to dismiss the charges against two city workers in connection with the 2014 Boston Calling music festival.

Timothy Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette were accused of bullying the organizers of the festival into hiring union workers to staff the popular three-day event held in the Harvard University Athletic Complex.

Although the charges were dismissed last year, a federal judge reversed that decision on Thursday.

Neither of the men has commented on the decision.

