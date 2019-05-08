City workers rush to help 3-year-old, grandmother struck by vehicle in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - City workers rushed to help a 3-year-old and grandmother struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Worcester.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Chandler Street about 10:30 a.m. when a car allegedly slammed into the girl and her grandmother as they entered a crosswalk.

A red sedan was stopped at the crosswalk when a silver sedan slammed into it, veered off the road, and hit the victims as they were about to cross the street, according to police.

The impact pulled the girl underneath the car.

Video from the Sky7 HD showed a toppled pedestrian crossing sign in the street, clothing on the ground, and a mangled stroller on the sidewalk.

Worcester Department of Public Works employees witnessed the accident.

They were driving on Chandler Street when they say the red sedan stopped at the crosswalk before it was hit by the silver sedan.

Both the grandmother and the child were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

“It was just knee-jerk the way we reacted,” said DPW worker Dan Patenaude.

One worker called 911, and three others go out of their truck and ran to help.

“My partner said, ‘Let’s lift,’ and we lifted and got the car off, and one of the other guys got the baby from underneath and pulled her out,” Patenaude said.

Left behind on the sidewalk after the crash were a pink t-shirt and a bag of crackers, remnants of the little girl hurt.

Police say the girl and her grandmother have broken legs, but are at a hospital and will be OK, thanks in part to the quick-thinking city workers.

“It’s just a reaction. It’s really something anybody would do. It was just second nature,” said John Demeault.

