BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after shards of glass from a shattered window outside TD Garden fell to the pavement below, people working and walking on Causeway Street kept their eyes toward the sky.

“I know I was looking up when I came to work today like, “Okay, where’s the glass? Let’s not get hit in the head,'” said Mike Cyralis, who works on Causeway Street.

Police responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday after the glass fell from the Verizon Building at 100 Causeway St.

Boston’s Inspectional Services Department met with the glass company after the window pane burst. The department said the outer pane of glass on the 13th floor likely exploded because of the extreme heat.

“Most materials are affected by heat. They typically grow in higher temperatures and they shrink in lower temperatures,” said civil engineer Peter Petrovsky.

Petrovsky said that while heat can cause glass to expand, designers usually account for that when framing the window.

“If the heat actually caused it, that just means that someone may have messed up on the design or installation. It could be either. It could sometimes be maintenance,” he said.

Building officials said they told the glass company they needed to do a detailed report outlining the cause of the explosion, as well as a plan for repairs.

“Crazy to think that’s what the sun can do. Now that you say that, I might keep my head on a swivel a little bit more,” said Tristan McClary, who saw the shattered glass.

The debris on Causeway Street has since been swept away. Building inspectors continue to investigate the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)