BOSTON (WHDH) - More than a dozen Massachusetts colleges are getting a failing grade when it comes to free speech on campus, according to new rankings from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

The civil liberties group’s 2026 College Free Speech Rankings gave 14 Massachusetts colleges an “F” based on survey responses from more than 68,000 students.

Among the lowest-ranked were Boston College and Northeastern University, both landing in the bottom ten. FIRE cited restrictions BC allegedly imposed on a pro-Palestinian demonstration and Northeastern’s cancellation of a planned lecture by an Israeli historian.

BC did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson from Northeastern University disputed the ranking, saying, “This ranking is based on a deliberate mischaracterization of a proposed campus event that was canceled by student organizers, not the university. Like all of the world’s great universities, Northeastern has an unwavering commitment to freedom of expression and the vigorous exchange of divergent viewpoints.”

Harvard University climbed out of last place in 2025, although it still sits among the bottom 15 schools.

Only two colleges in Massachusetts received above an F. Amherst College and MIT both earned D- grades.

The failing free speech grades aren’t unique to Massachusetts. One hundred and sixty-six of the 257 schools surveyed received an F for their speech climate, while just 11 schools received a C or higher.

Some academics are skeptical of how FIRE measures free speech climates. The rankings draw from student survey data, colleges’ free speech policies, and media reports about free speech controversies. Universities lose points for sanctioning speakers or expelling students or faculty members over speech related issues. Colleges can earn points for responses to speech controversies that FIRE says promote the first amendment.

But relying on media reports can skew results, since media coverage tends to trend negative, said Ryan Enos, professor of government and director of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University

“Nobody notices, for example, when a speaker comes to a campus and successfully delivers their speech—that’s a non-story,” said Enos. “But that’s actually a good sign for freedom of speech.”

Enos argues that prominent universities tend to draw both more controversial speakers and more media attention, making them appear less tolerant than smaller colleges.

“It’s hard to make that sort of apples to apples comparison if smaller colleges are not having the same type of speakers,” he said. “And in many ways, if controversial speakers want to go to a place, that’s a sign of a healthy free speech climate.”

FIRE’s chief research advisor Sean Stevens countered that high profile schools have more opportunities to rise to the occasion and defend free speech every time a polarizing speaker is on campus.

“I don’t doubt that speakers are far more likely to say yes to Harvard, Yale, and other ivy league schools,” Stevens said. “But we would argue that that gives them the opportunity every time to do well and earn bonus points if there is a controversy.”

Stevens also says FIRE is open to feedback from schools and revising its rankings if necessary.

Survey Highlights: Growing Support for Censorship

FIRE’s report also found an increased number of conservative students supporting some type of censorship on campus.

In the survey, students are asked if their college should allow a speaker on campus who holds a controversial opinion. The survey then lists three extreme conservative opinions and three extreme liberal opinions that a speaker could hold, which include:

“Abortion should be completely illegal”

“Black Lives Matter is a hate group”’

“Transgender people have a mental disorder”

“The Catholic Church is a pedophilic institution”

“The police are just as racist as the Ku Klux Klan”

“Children should be able to transition without parental consent”





Researchers found that for the first time ever, at least half the students surveyed opposed having any of the controversial speakers on campus. FIRE says this was mostly due to a decline in tolerance among conservative students for the three conservative speakers.



“We did change the conservative speakers last year to be a bit more offensive to people on the right, so that explains some of the downtick,” Stevens said.

The survey also found one in three students now say using violence to stop a campus speaker is somewhat acceptable—a record high. FIRE says over the last few years, an increased number of conservative students are beginning to share this view.

“I could see conservative student groups at this point saying, ‘we’ve tried to be tolerant, what’s the point? We keep having trouble bringing speakers to campus and events get shut down. So why don’t we start using the same tactics,’” Stevens said.

Improving Free Speech on Campus

The report comes amid an increasingly polarized political climate, from clashes over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies at universities.

FIRE says in the face of this pressure, administrators should respond by strengthening free speech policies, starting civic dialogue programs, and requiring students to learn what the First Amendment protects.

“Colleges need to not buckle under pressure, which can certainly come more and more right now from some government actors we’re seeing,” Steven said. “But we would urge schools to stand their ground.”

At Harvard, Enos says he’s noticed the dynamics of campus speech have shifted, with conservative students and faculty growing more outspoken since President Trump’s election, while supporters of pro-Palestinian causes have become more cautious. He believes the real danger to free speech right now comes from the federal government, not from campus policies or protests.

“The United States government is actively trying to punish students and faculty for their speech. That’s a much greater threat than a bunch of college sophomores yelling at a speaker on stage,” Enos said. “We need to start focusing on these larger questions of whether or not the first amendment is being respected by the U.S. government.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)