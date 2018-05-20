BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights icon and a Caribbean politician who tangled with President Donald Trump offered Boston University graduates some choice words on America’s cultural rifts.

The university awarded U.S. Rep. John Lewis an honorary doctor of law degree when he spoke Sunday afternoon.

The Georgia Democrat was a leader of the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, which ended when peaceful protesters were brutally attacked by police officers. He’s scheduled to address graduates of Harvard University on Thursday.

Carmen Yuln Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, spoke earlier on Sunday at BU’s baccalaureate ceremony. Cruz engaged in a verbal fight with Trump after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in October. She accused the administration of “killing us with the inefficiency” of a slow response.

