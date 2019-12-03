Civil trial begins for estranged husband of missing mother

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has gone on trial in a civil lawsuit filed by his wife’s mother, who claims he owes her about $3 million in unpaid loans.

The trial began Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. Gloria Farber is suing Fotis Dulos and his home building company.

Farber’s daughter, Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, has been missing since May 24. Farber alleges Fotis Dulos hasn’t fully repaid loans her late husband gave him to develop homes.

Fotis Dulos says the money was a gift. He testified Tuesday that Farber’s husband was like a second father to him.

Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.

