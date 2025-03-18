BOSTON (WHDH) - The civil trial over the White Stadium project in Boston is now underway.

A conservancy group wants to stop Mayor Michelle Wu and the city from turning the site into a stadium for a professional women’s soccer team. The group claims it amounts to privatizing public land that was used by high schools and the community.

Those in support of the project say it will improve the stadium while keeping it a city property.

Protesters gathered at the stadium, in Franklin Park, last month to oppose the demolition.

The soccer team will pay part of the $400 million construction project. Taxpayers will cover about half of that cost.

