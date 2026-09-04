Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney is asking justice on state’s highest court to intervene after the judge in his client’s murder trial said he will declare a mistrial.

After being deadlocked for three days prior, the jury reentered the courtroom around 11:15 a.m. after beginning deliberations around 9 a.m., saying they were unable to come to a unanimous decision.

Before deliberations began Friday, Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Judge William Sullivan exchanged words over Reddington’s request to have a juror removed.

Reddington accused Sullivan of being “soft” in reiterating to the jury what reasonable doubt was, to which Sullivan responded “What do you want? A brass band?”

Clancy, 36, did not deny strangling her children in the basement of their Duxbury home in 2023. Reddington argued that postpartum psychosis led to her actions. The prosecution argued that she knew what she was doing when she killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy, ages 5, 3, and 8 months.

In 2023, Clancy strangled the children with exercise bands in their basement, then jumped from a second-floor window. She was paralyzed from the waist down from the jump. Her lawyers said she heard a voice telling her to kill the children so she could end her own life.

The jury was tasked with deciding whether Clancy could be criminally charged in the deaths of her three children after hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, including Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick Clancy.