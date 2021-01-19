WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Black Student Union at Clark University is demanding change.

Union members say they want tuition cut in half and campus police to be disarmed, adding that if those demands aren’t met, they’re asking students not to pay spring tuition.

Clark University officials say it has increased financial aid already and disarming officers could be dangerous.

Kadijha Kuanda, of the Black Student Union, says they are standing firm on their demands.

“We do not want to tear the university down in any way,” Kuanda said. “We want to make it more accessible, more accepting, and more open and safer for students. And we wouldn’t ask any of these things if we knew this was going to tear the university apart in any way.”

Clark University officials responded to the union in a statement, that read in part, “The demand to reduce tuition by 50-percent is not something we can do. However, we are very committed to addressing affordability, especially given the extraordinary financial challenges due to the COVID pandemic.”

