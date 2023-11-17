SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A law firm announced it has filed a class-action lawsuit against Salem Hospital and several other parties after over 400 endoscopy patients were potentially exposed to infectious diseases.

The Keches Law Group said on Friday that it was filing the lawsuit against Mass General Brigham, Salem Hospital and 10 hospital employees after at least 450 patients were potentially exposed to diseases that included HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Salem Hospital previously said the facility had learned that a “small portion” of endoscopy patients were “potentially exposed to infection due to the administration of their intravenous medication in a manner not consistent with our best practice.”

A spokesperson for the hospital later said the issue affected nearly 450 patients from over a period of roughly two years, between June 2021 and April 2023.

Salem Hospital said the intravenous/IV practice was immediately corrected after being identified and said it is providing patients with free screening “and any necessary support.”

