Class on Saturday? Local school districts look to make up snow days

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Schools across New England are trying to make up for lost time as snow days pile up and a fourth storm heads their way.

The Chelmsford School District has to make up at least one school day; however, they said the district is left with limited options.

State regulations state that Massachusetts school districts must be open 180 days in a school year.

Elementary school students must receive a minimum of 900 hours of learning. Secondary school students must receive a minimum of 950 hours of learning in a school year.

School officials now have to figure out how to make up the day by June 30th.

Officials in Chelmsford are looking at adding a school day to March 30th. That is Good Friday and would cut into Easter celebrations and school vacation week, so the district is trying to be understanding of that.

The other three possible dates are on weekends, including Saturday April 28, Saturday May 12 and Saturday May 19.

School districts are not allowed to add a number of minutes to the remaining school days to reach the minimum hours of learning.

